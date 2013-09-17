N1 Media Pvt Ltd, a company which provides content in the field of news and sports videos to television channels apart from mobile and online portals, has raised an undisclosed amount in growth equity from Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF).

N1 Media was started by broadcast journalist Arup Ghosh who previously worked at INX Media, Channel 7 (now IBN 7) and Sahara TV among other channels. He is currently also the CEO of the firm.

RVCF has picked a stake through its SME Tech Fund, which invests pan India in IT/ITeS, education, healthcare, agro products among other sectors.

"The promoters have a great experience in its sector and N1 Media is a fast emerging media consultancy company specialising in news and current affairs channels and the infusion of the capital will help N1 Media to have significant position as news and current affairs content providing agency for domestic and International markets," said Girish Gupta, CEO of RVCF.

RVCF invests in startup and mid stage companies. It manages two SEBI registered domestic venture capital funds - RVCF Fund I & SME Tech Fund- RVCF Trust II.

Last week, the fund had invested an undisclosed amount in frozen ready-to-eat food products firm Chatha Foods.

