JAKARTA, June 12 Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali Group plans to revive the initial public offering of its gold mining unit, PT Archi Indonesia, in the first quarter of 2016, a senior executive said on Friday.

Late last year, Rajawali tried to raise up to 4.6 trillion rupiah ($374 million) from an IPO of Archi, but had to shelve the offering due to weak investor interest.

Rajawali also said on Friday that it is selling 37 percent of PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk to Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd for around $680 million.

Rajawali is selling Eagle High shares to Felda at a range of 678 to 800 rupiah per share, Rajawali Managing Director Darjoto Setyawan told reporters. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; writing by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Jason Neely)