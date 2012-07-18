Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna poses with his Lifetime Achievement award at the 10th International Indian Film Academy in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

NEW DELHI Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna, often called India's first superstar, died in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Following are some reactions from political leaders and Bollywood celebrities.

PRIME MINISTER MANMOHAN SINGH on Twitter

"The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of cinema personality, entertainer and former Member of Parliament, Shri Rajesh Khanna."

GUJARAT CHIEF MINISTER NARENDRA MODI on Twitter

"With his unique persona, Rajesh Khanna ji made a special & unforgettable place in the hearts of Indians! May his soul rest in peace."

TRINAMOOL LEADER DEREK O'BRIEN on Twitter

"I bunked school for him. I bought 'dow ka char' tickets in black to see his films. Rajesh Khanna forever"

ACTOR SIDDHARTH on Twitter

"Superstar Rajesh Khanna has left us:( so many films, songs and memories...r.i.p sir."

COMPOSER VISHAL DADLANI on Twitter

"Rajesh Khanna inaugurated a park in Khar, in the 70's.IT'S STILL CALLED RAJESH KHANNA GARDEN!Always will be! Official name became irrelevant!"

ACTRESS NEHA DHUPIA on Twitter

"RIP Rajesh khanna Saab ... U , ur stardom, ur magic will live forever!"

ACTOR ANUPAM KHER on Twitter

"Rajesh Khanna taught us how to smile. He added dignity to our concept of Romance. His songs made us forget our daily struggles of life."

FILM-MAKER KARAN JOHAR on Twitter

"the magic...the mannerism...the mania of RAJESH KHANNA is inscribed in every archive of indian cinema...forever....RIP SIR!!!"

