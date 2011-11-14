* Castor seed future December contract declined due to selling pressure

from bear operators.

* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,145.00 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 4,182.50 per quintal.

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract

Open 4,002.00

High 4,027.00

Low 3,947.00

Close 3,972.00

Previous close 4,034.00

* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to

selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 13,000-14,000 versus 12,000-13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

790-835 versus 790-850 previous

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract

Today's open 4,002.00

At 1215 local time 3,984.00

Previous close 4,034.00 (Bangalore Commodity Desk)