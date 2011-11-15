* Castor seed future December contract fluctuated in a narrow range and ended on
a firm note due to speculative buying.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,135.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 4,145.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract
Open 4,009.00
High 4,025.00
Low 3,973.00
Close 3,983.00
Previous close 3,972.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 15
* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
11,000-12,000 versus 13,000-14,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
780-840 versus 790-835 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract
Today's open 4,009.00
At 1215 local time 4,000.00
Previous close 3,972.00