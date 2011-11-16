* Castor seed future December contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,127.50 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 4,135.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract

Open 3,995.00

High 4,031.00

Low 3,977.00

Close 4,002.00

Previous close 3,983.00

-----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 16

* Castor seed future December contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level.

* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:

15,000-16,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous.

* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

780-844 versus 780-840 previous

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract

Today's open 3,995.00

At 1245 local time 4,009.00

Previous close 3,983.00