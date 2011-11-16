UPDATE 1-China iron ore bounces off 7-month low as steel recovers
* Spot iron ore hits lowest level in a year (Adds China data, updates prices)
* Castor seed future December contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,127.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 4,135.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract
Open 3,995.00
High 4,031.00
Low 3,977.00
Close 4,002.00
Previous close 3,983.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 16
* Castor seed future December contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
15,000-16,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
780-844 versus 780-840 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract
Today's open 3,995.00
At 1245 local time 4,009.00
Previous close 3,983.00
