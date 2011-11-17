* Castor seed future December contract dropped due to selling pressure from

bear operators.

* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,135.00 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 4,127.50 per quintal.

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract

Open 4,006.00

High 4,013.00

Low 3,957.00

Close 3,960.00

Previous close 4,002.00

-----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 17

* Castor seed future December contract, after opened on a firm note,

dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at

higher level.

* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:

17,000-18,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous.

* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

780-845 versus 780-844 previous

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract

Today's open 4,006.00

At 1215 local time 3,996.00

Previous close 4,002.00 (Bangalore Commodity Desk)