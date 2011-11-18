* Castor seed future December contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a

steady note due to alternate bouts of buying and selling.

* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,075.00 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 4,135.00 per quintal.

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract

Open 3,952.00

High 3,976.00

Low 3,925.00

Close 3,960.00

Previous close 3,960.00

-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------

Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 18

* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to

lack of speculative buying interest.

* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:

19,000-20,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous.

* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

770-835 versus 780-845 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract

Today's open 3,952.00

At 200 local time 3,943.00

Previous close 3,960.00 (Bangalore Commodity Desk)