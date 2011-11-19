* Castor seed future December contract declined sharply due to selling

pressure from bear operators.

* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,060.00 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 4,075.00 per quintal.

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract

Open 3,922.00

High 3,968.00

Low 3,855.00

Close 3,868.00

Previous close 3,960.00

-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------

Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-November 19

* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15

p.m.

Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Nov. contract

Today's open n.q.

At 1215 local time n.q.

Previous close ------

(Bangalore Commodity Desk)