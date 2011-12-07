* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 14,000-15,000 versus 2,000-3,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 750-810 versus 776-815 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 3,874.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,894.00 n.q. Previous close 3,884.00 3,587.00