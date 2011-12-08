* Castor seed future December-March contracts improved due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,957.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,957.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,910.00 3,614.00 High 3,926.00 3,645.00 Low 3,899.00 3,602.00 Close 3,923.00 3,637.00 Previous close 3,883.00 3,588.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Dec 08 * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 13,000-14,000 versus 14,000-15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 745-810 versus 750-810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 3,910.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,916.00 n.q. Previous close 3,883.00 3,588.00