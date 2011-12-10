* Castor seed future December-March contracts improved due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,977.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,957.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,885.00 3,610.00 High 3,912.00 3,662.00 Low 3,880.00 3,600.00 Close 3,908.00 3,646.00 Previous close 3,901.00 3,622.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 7,000-8,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 755-801 versus 755-810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 3,885.00 n.q. At 1155 local time 3,893.00 n.q. Previous close 3,901.00 3,622.00