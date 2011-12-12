* Castor seed future December contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators while March contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,990.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,977.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,914.00 3,643.00 High 3,920.00 3,667.00 Low 3,890.00 3,635.00 Close 3,895.00 3,650.00 Previous close 3,908.00 3,646.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 12 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 15,000-16,000 versus 7,000-08,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 750-810 versus 755-801 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,643.00 At 1155 local time n.q. 3,641.00 Previous close 3,908.00 3,646.00