* Castor seed future December-March contracts moved up further due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,030.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,970.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 4,020.00 3,798.00 High 4,042.00 3,863.00 Low 3,985.00 3,763.00 Close 4,014.00 3,831.00 Previous close 3,969.00 3,763.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract increased smartly in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 18,000-19,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-825 versus 740-810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,798.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,860.00 Previous close 3,969.00 3,763.00