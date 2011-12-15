* Castor seed future December-March contracts declined sharply due to profit
selling from bull operators.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,057.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 4,030.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Open 3,950.00 3,840.00
High 3,960.00 3,870.00
Low 3,895.00 3,725.00
Close 3,895.00 3,727.00
Previous close 4,014.00 3,831.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in
the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
22,000-23,000 versus 18,000-19,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
754-825 versus 760-825 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open n.q. 3,840.00
At 1205 local time n.q. 3,792.00
Previous close 4,014.00 3,831.00