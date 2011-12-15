* Castor seed future December-March contracts declined sharply due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,057.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,030.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,950.00 3,840.00 High 3,960.00 3,870.00 Low 3,895.00 3,725.00 Close 3,895.00 3,727.00 Previous close 4,014.00 3,831.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 18,000-19,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 754-825 versus 760-825 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,840.00 At 1205 local time n.q. 3,792.00 Previous close 4,014.00 3,831.00