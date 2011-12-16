* Castor seed future December-March contracts dropped further due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,962.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,057.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open n.q. 3,730.00 High n.q. 3,745.00 Low n.q. 3,681.00 Close n.q. 3,686.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,727.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 20,000-21,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 750-810 versus 754-825 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,730.00 At 1235 local time n.q. 3,728.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,727.00