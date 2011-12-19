Indian shares pare early gains, end flat
June 13 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as markets ran out of steam even as lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a central bank rate cut in August.
* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 20,000-21,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 740-0,795 versus 740-805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,665.00 At 1205 local time n.q. 3,688.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,669.00
June 13 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as markets ran out of steam even as lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a central bank rate cut in August.
* Says appointment of Manubhai Rathod as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: