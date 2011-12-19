* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 20,000-21,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 740-0,795 versus 740-805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,665.00 At 1205 local time n.q. 3,688.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,669.00