* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 20,000-21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-801 versus 740-795 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,733.00 At 1155 local time n.q. 3,702.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,731.00