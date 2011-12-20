* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,972.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,907.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open n.q. 3,733.00 High n.q. 3,766.00 Low n.q. 3,673.00 Close n.q. 3,682.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,731.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Dec 20 * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 20,000-21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-801 versus 740-795 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,733.00 At 1155 local time n.q. 3,702.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,731.00