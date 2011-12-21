* Castor seed future March contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,925.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,972.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open n.q. 3,705.00 High n.q. 3,725.00 Low n.q. 3,683.00 Close n.q. 3,718.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,682.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Dec 21 * Castor seed future March contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 23,000-24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 750-795 versus 760-801 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,705.00 At 1205 local time n.q. 3,703.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,682.00