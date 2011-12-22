* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 23,000-24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 750-796 versus 750-795 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,713.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,700.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,718.00