* Castor seed future March contract declined due to selling pressure from
bear operators.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,952.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,925.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Open n.q. 3,713.00
High n.q. 3,727.00
Low n.q. 3,640.00
Close n.q. 3,646.00
Previous close 3,895.00 3,718.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Dec 22
* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit
selling from bull operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
23,000-24,000 versus 23,000-24,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
750-796 versus 750-795 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open n.q. 3,713.00
At 1210 local time n.q. 3,700.00
Previous close 3,895.00 3,718.00