* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 23,000-24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 745-785 versus 750-796 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,626.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,628.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,646.00