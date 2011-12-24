* Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 17,000-18,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 730-785 versus 745-785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,633.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,629.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,649.00