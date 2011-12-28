* Castor seed future March contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying support at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 18,000-19,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 725-0775 versus 730-772 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,620.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 3,618.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,594.00