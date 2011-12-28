* Castor seed future March contract increased smartly due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,799.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,827.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open n.q. 3,620.00 High n.q. 3,705.00 Low n.q. 3,592.00 Close n.q. 3,702.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,594.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying support at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 18,000-19,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 725-0775 versus 730-772 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,620.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 3,618.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,594.00