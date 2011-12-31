* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 15,000-16,000 versus 16,000-17,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 720-775 versus 721-792 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,654.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,643.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,665.00