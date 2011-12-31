* Castor seed future March contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. December Cotract squarred off at Rs. 3,912.00 as today was the last day of the contract. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,835.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,882.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open n.q. 3,654.00 High n.q. 3,688.00 Low n.q. 3,620.00 Close n.q. 3,684.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,665.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 31 * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 15,000-16,000 versus 16,000-17,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 720-775 versus 721-792 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,654.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,643.00 Previous close 3,895.00 3,665.00