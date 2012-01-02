* Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 11,000-12,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 745-795 versus 720-775 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,725.00 At 1205 local time 3,748.00 Previous close 3,684.00