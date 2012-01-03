* Castor seed future March contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 15,000-16,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 746-800 versus 745-795 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,777.00 At 1215 local time 3,768.00 Previous close 3,790.00