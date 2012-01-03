* Castor seed future March contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 15,000-16,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 746-800 versus 745-795 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,777.00 At 1215 local time 3,768.00 Previous close 3,790.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,952.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,920.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,777.00 High 3,834.00 Low 3,750.00 Close 3,786.00 Previous close 3,790.00