* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,930.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,952.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,751.00 High 3,764.00 Low 3,720.00 Close 3,738.00 Previous close 3,786.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 4 * Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 17,000-18,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 740-792 versus 746-800 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,751.00 At 1210 local time 3,748.00 Previous close 3,786.00