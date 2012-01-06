* Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 24,000-25,000 versus 20,000-21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 735-776 versus 740-782 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,678.00 At 1210 local time 3,683.00 Previous close 3,693.00