* Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 24,000-25,000 versus 20,000-21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 735-776 versus 740-782 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,678.00 At 1210 local time 3,683.00 Previous close 3,693.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,857.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,897.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,678.00 High 3,721.00 Low 3,676.00 Close 3,701.00 Previous close 3,693.00