* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 24,000-25,000 versus 24,000-25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 732-776 versus 735-776 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,680.00 At 1210 local time 3,684.00 Previous close 3,701.00