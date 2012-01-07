* Castor seed future March contract moved in a narrow range and ended on a weak note due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,852.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,857.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,680.00 High 3,691.00 Low 3,670.00 Close 3,689.00 Previous close 3,701.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 7 * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 24,000-25,000 versus 24,000-25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 732-776 versus 735-776 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,680.00 At 1210 local time 3,684.00 Previous close 3,701.00