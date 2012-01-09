BRIEF-Pennar Industries gets orders worth 2.55 bln rupees
* Says Pennar Industries and its subsidiaries have received orders worth INR 2.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 24,000-25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 730-775 versus 732-776 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,732.00 At 1210 local time 3,750.00 Previous close 3,689.00
* Says Pennar Industries and its subsidiaries have received orders worth INR 2.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeating to add TATA PROJECTS Primary CP Deal.) Jun 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------------------------------