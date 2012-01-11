* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 24,000-25,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 740-776 versus 740-778 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,688.00 At 1220 local time 3,686.00 Previous close 3,696.00