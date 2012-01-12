* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 25,000-26,000 versus 24,000-25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 730-770 versus 740-776 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,690.00 At 1220 local time 3,710.00 Previous close 3,689.00