* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated in a narrow range and ended on a firm note due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,832.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,837.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,690.00 High 3,722.00 Low 3,688.00 Close 3,714.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 25,000-26,000 versus 24,000-25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 730-770 versus 740-776 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,690.00 At 1220 local time 3,710.00 Previous close 3,689.00