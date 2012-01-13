* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 21,000-22,000 versus 25,000-26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 740-772 versus 730-770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,715.00 At 1220 local time 3,692.00 Previous close 3,714.00