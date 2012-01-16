* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 17,000-18,000 versus 21,000-22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 720-760 versus 740-772 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,680.00 At 1205 local time 3,670.00 Previous close 3,663.00