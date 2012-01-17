* Castor seed future March contract opened on a weak note and declined further in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 710-752 versus 720-760 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,615.00 At 1200 local time 3,580.00 Previous close 3,641.00