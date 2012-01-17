* Castor seed future March contract dropped further due to continued selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,725.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,766.25 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,615.00 High 3,621.00 Low 3,539.00 Close 3,562.00 Previous close 3,641.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 17 * Castor seed future March contract opened on a weak note and declined further in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 710-752 versus 720-760 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,615.00 At 1200 local time 3,580.00 Previous close 3,641.00