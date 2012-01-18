* Castor seed future March contract declined sharply to close at day's lowest level due to heavy selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,615.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,725.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,515.00 High 3,543.00 Low 3,453.00 Close 3,453.00 Previous close 3,562.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 18 * Castor seed future March contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 40,000-41,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-735 versus 710-752 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,515.00 At 1220 local time 3,513.00 Previous close 3,562.00