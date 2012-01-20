India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a bullish trend, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 29,000-30,000 versus 35,000-36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-715 versus 670-711 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,545.00 At 1200 local time 3,517.00 Previous close 3,518.00
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: