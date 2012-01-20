* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a bullish trend, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 29,000-30,000 versus 35,000-36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-715 versus 670-711 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,545.00 At 1200 local time 3,517.00 Previous close 3,518.00