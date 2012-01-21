* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 29,000-30,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-710 versus 680-715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,535.00 At 1215 local time 3,512.00 Previous close 3,529.00