* Castor seed future March contract firmed up due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,532.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,532.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,535.00 High 3,557.00 Low 3,491.00 Close 3,549.00 Previous close 3,529.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 29,000-30,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-710 versus 680-715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,535.00 At 1215 local time 3,512.00 Previous close 3,529.00