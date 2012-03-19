* Castor seed future June contract moved down due to selling pressure from
bear operators.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,565.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,595.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract June Contract
Open n.q. 3,665.00
High n.q. 3,690.00
Low n.q. 3,645.00
Close n.q. 3,652.00
Previous close 3,609.00 3,676.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit
selling from bull operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
75,000-76,000 versus 65,000-66,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
680-721 versus 680-725 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,665.00 n.q.
At 1220 local time 3,664.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,676.00 3,609.00
Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/
