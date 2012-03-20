* Castor seed future June contract dropped further due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,545.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,565.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open n.q. 3,645.00 High n.q. 3,665.00 Low n.q. 3,608.00 Close n.q. 3,625.00 Previous close 3,609.00 3,652.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 90,000-91,000 versus 75,000-76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-710 versus 680-721 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,645.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,630.00 n.q. Previous close 3,652.00 3,609.00