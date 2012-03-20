* Castor seed future June contract dropped further due to lack of
speculative buying interest.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,545.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,565.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract June Contract
Open n.q. 3,645.00
High n.q. 3,665.00
Low n.q. 3,608.00
Close n.q. 3,625.00
Previous close 3,609.00 3,652.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to lack
of speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
90,000-91,000 versus 75,000-76,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
680-710 versus 680-721 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,645.00 n.q.
At 1215 local time 3,630.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,652.00 3,609.00